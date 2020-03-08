Oshiomhole divides govs, 12 back embattled Chair

•Party leader’s main foe resurfaces, talks tough

•NWC disowns proposed NEC meeting

•‘Oshiomhole is victim of state terror’

•Kinsmen rally support

By Omeiza Ajayi

The controversy generated by the reported suspension of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, appears to have divided governors elected on the platform of the party.

No fewer than 12 governors of them are backing the embattled leader, insisting that the ambition of their colleagues provoked the current crisis.

The governors, Sunday Vanguard learned, from multiple party sources are unhappy that some of their colleagues appear to be behind the crisis.

One of the sources said: “At least, 12 pro-Oshiomhole governors will be meeting very soon to strategise on how to stop what they have described as an embarrassing matter. Oshiomhole ensured the re-election of the President. He ensured the coming into being of a National Assembly that is on the same page with…