Recruitment of more female lecturers curb sexual harassment — Lecturer

Dr Aisha Bawa, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of History, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), has recommended recruitment of more female lecturers as a panacea to sexual harassment in schools.

She specifically called for the recruitment of more female lecturers in higher institutions to reduce incidences of sexual harassment on campuses.

Aisha made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto.

She stressed that having more women in academia would surely reduce sex-for-marks menace and other sexual harassment plaguing the system.

She posited that academic institutions comprising both sexes as students and teachers in equal proportion would ensure a system that would harness maximum potentialities of both sexes as well as reduce exploitation of a section.

Bawa, who is the only female lecturer in the Department of History in UDUS, lamented that the space in the university system for the female folks was yawning.

“When there are more female lecturers,…