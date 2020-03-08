TSA, BVN, NFIU, others would have prevented Abacha loot ― CACOL chairman

Says AU, UN didn’t do enough to stop transfer of funds

Chairman of Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, Mr Debo Adeniran has stated that Treasury Single Account (TSA), Bank Verification Number (BVN) and others would have made it difficult for Abacha to loot the kind of money he looted in his days.

Adeniran noted that Abacha wouldn’t have acted in isolation in moving the loots without help from some government officials.

“There were several compromises of the integrity of some of the officials of the government that ought to have stopped the stealing. As soon as the Accountant General knows that the contract for which money was being earmarked is not likely to be executed, he ought not to have done any requisition that could be taken to the Auditor General to check and ensure that proper channels were followed before the money was requested for.

“And if the Auditor General didn’t sanction it, it was not likely that Abacha would have access to it…