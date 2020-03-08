Unnamed Nigerian tests positive for coronavirus in Washington

An unnamed man reportedly lives in Nigeria, has tested positive for coronavirus in Washington DC, the United States capital

According to USNews, Muriel Bowser, District of Columbia Mayor, said the man tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

It is said to be the first presumptively confirmed case in the US capital after the country confirmed its first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus on January 30.

The US authorities said the man, who is in his 50s, lives in Nigeria but has been staying with family members in Washington DC.

It is not clear if he is a Nigerian and there are no suggestions that he contracted the virus in Nigeria as he is said to have been staying in Washington DC recently.

“With his test yielding presumptive positive, D.C. Health has started its investigation in keeping with CDC guidelines,” Bowser said.

“At this point, he seems to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case. He remains…