What is philosophy? (2) – Vanguard News

Moving further on the subject matter of philosophy, some prominent logical positivists, notably Rudolf Carnap, maintain that the core function of philosophy is the clarification of language, particularly the language of science. David Papineau submits that the discipline involves “thinking hard about the most difficult problems that there are…[and] requires an untangling of presuppositions: figuring out that our thinking is being driven by ideas we didn’t even realise that we had.” Thomas Pogge agrees with the classical definition of philosophy as the love of wisdom, in the sense of “understanding what really matters in the world.” The radical feminist, Janet Radcliffe Richards, brings a methodological twist into the definition of philosophy: she regards it as a mode of inquiry rather than a particular set of subjects.

According to Richards, philosophy is about how our ideas “hang together.” Philosophical questions arise in a lot of subjects, and some of these…