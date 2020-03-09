By Ayo Onikoyi

…Access The Stars reality music show: 4 made the Boot camp

Although it was a tough call, the judges have announced both James Olusoji and Kiskin Sylvester as the chosen performers from Abeokuta, by unanimous decision, as well as Charles Akinloye and Adesewa Solagbade from Lagos. All four contestants successfully made it to the next phase of the competition — The Boot camp.

The journey was long and hard as thousands of hopeful contestants attended the auditions. Regional judges, Aderounmu Adeola, Brite Ijabor, Osi Suave, Tyrone Grandeur and Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben, came across for unmissable talents in both cities of Abeokuta and Lagos.

Criteria for selection included voice, uniqueness, versatility and creativity, and the regional judges amazingly whittled down the pool of impressive talents to the top 30 participants.

Every “Yes” was followed by the coveted Access The Stars card, bringing the lucky 30 a step closer to their dreams. Hard…