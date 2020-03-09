BIG STORY: Emir Sanusi II dethroned over disrespect to Ganduje, lawful authorities, says Kano govt

…to name new Emir soon

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has on Monday dethroned the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over what it described as disrespect to lawful instructions from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and other lawful authorities.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the decision of the State Council executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Monday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji made the announcement on behalf of the government while briefing newsmen shortly after the special council meeting.

Alhaji said the monarch was in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the Governor, Ganduje and other lawful authorities hence his immediate dethronement.

Alhaji also said a new Emir will soon be appointed.

According to him, “the Kano state executive council, under the Chairmanship of…