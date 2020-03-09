Bode Olajumoke heads C’ttee to screen PDP aspirants

By Dayo Johnson

AHEAD of the July governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, Senator Bode Olajumoke has been appointed chairman of the Screening and Advisory Committee to screen the 17 governorship aspirants of the party.

This came as the deputy governor of Abia State, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, in Akure, boasted that the party would reclaim the state.

Ude Oko-Chukwu was the Chairman of the state PDP Congress Committee which was held, weekend, across the state.

Speaking to newsmen, the state chairman of the party, Mr Clement Faboyede said that the Senator Olajumoke committee has kick-started the screening of the aspirants and would soon submit its report.

Faboyede said: “The Screening and Advisory Committee headed by Senator Bode Olajumoke would reduce the 17 governorship aspirants ahead of October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.”

Earlier, the Abia State deputy governor said: “From all indications and the political realities on the…