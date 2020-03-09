CBN: Confronting challenges of the economy

By Arize Nwobu

THE Nigerian economy which is the 31st largest economy in the world by GDP has numerous challenges, including stagnation as a factor-driven economy for 60 years.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report, Factor-driven economies are “where countries compete primarily on the use of natural resources, unskilled labour and companies compete on the basis of price as they buy and sell basic products”.

But the economy ought to have advanced into an efficiency-driven economy, “where growth is based on the development of more efficient production processes and increased product quality”.

Other challenges of the economy include structural imbalance with oil accounting for 85 per cent of export, insufficient power supply and other infrastructural deficits, tax evasion (mostly by the elite), material corruption and unpatriotism.

Others include smuggling, narrow access to credit, high interest rate, import-dependency, unemployment and…