COVID-19: FAAN strengthens airport safety

•As Daraju Industries deploys free hand sanitisers, hand wash & facial wipes

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria’s effort to contain the coronavirus disease. COVID-19 has been widely hailed as timely and effective, even as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, is strengthening safety at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, in the wake of the discovery of the index case of the disease.

Towards this end, in collaboration with Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd, BASL, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, MMA2, and Daraju Industries Ltd., FAAN embarked on public sensitisation and enlightenment campaign on disease prevention measures through handwashing, particularly to safeguard the airports as a critical frontline in the fight against the epidemic currently sweeping across the…