Guild of Medical Directors train members on Coronavirus

By Chioma Obinna

As Coronavirus continues to ravage countries across the world, Guild of Medical Directors, GMD, Lagos State Chapter, Sunday trained medical directors in private hospitals on coronavirus epidemic as part of efforts to contain the outbreak in Nigeria.

The Guild also urged Nigerians to be calm and appreciate efforts put up by the Federal and the Lagos State Governments to ensure that the country doesn’t experience a larger outbreak.

Addressing journalists in Lagos during a two -day training organised by the Guild and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, they maintained that there is an epidemic in the world and Nigeria was the most prepared in Africa currently, adding that, no system is perfect anywhere in the world.

In his submission, the State Chairman, Dr Dapo Morawo who noted that as of 12:26, March 5th, a total of 90,132 cases have been confirmed and 3,305 people died of the virus worldwide said the ease at which the virus was spreading informed…