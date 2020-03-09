Imo, Osun govs, S-South leaders Oshiomhole

•Tackle anti-Oshiomhole colleagues, set to meet Buhari

•Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Yobe govs back Oshiomhole

•Oshiomhole’s adversaries plotting to weaken party ahead 2023 —Eta, Vice-Chair

By Omeiza Ajayi

Three governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are set to lead the charge against some of their colleagues who have continued to strategize on how to unseat the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The governors — Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, are said to be leading about eight other governors who are displeased with the onslaught against Oshiomhole. Others are the governors of Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun and Yobe states.

Some of the governors who would be meeting soon, are said to have resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying no governor has the monopoly of visiting the Presidential Villa,…