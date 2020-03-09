Juventus beat Inter to go top after coronavirus chaos

Juventus
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) vies with Inter Milan’s Italian forward Antonio Candreva (L) past Inter Milan’s Italian defender Lorenzo Pirola during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Inter Milan, at the Juventus stadium in Turin on March 8, 2020. – The match is played behind closed doors due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Aaron Ramsey starred as Juventus beat title rivals Inter Milan 2-0 on Sunday to reclaim top spot in Serie A in a game played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora called for the league season to be put on hold.

His statement caused chaos at the early game between SPAL and Parma, with confused players sent back to the dressing rooms from the tunnel before eventually taking to the field 75 minutes after the scheduled kick-off.

Juventus’ game against Inter in Turin did go ahead, although in an empty Allianz…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

