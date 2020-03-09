‘My father, Prince Okojie, is a disgrace to King Ogbidi Dynasty of Uromi’…

Amb Princess Asha Okojie until now has ‘remained silent about the decades of a fight between her father and mother. She has however decided to talk about her growing up in a polygamous family.

“I was born into a polygamous family, my mother, Mrs Lucy Okojie was married off at the age of thirteen, the third of four wives and circumcised by my father’s first wife before she was put in the family way. At first, my childhood seemed normal all that changed when my siblings and I were abandoned by my father, due to favouritism in the family. As a mother, when I look back, I believe my dad never loved us, he only used my mother’s who is 24 years younger and a successful businesswoman to enrich himself and after mismanaging my her businesses, he sold her properties to take care of his flamboyant lifestyle. It got financially bad for my mother that we would eat boiled coagulated cow blood, fried onions and red oil with cocoyam or sometimes went to bed hungry.

At times, I…