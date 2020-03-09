NCC deactivates 2.2m improperly registered SIM cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has completely deactivated 2.2 million improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module, SIM, cards across telecommunication networks nationwide.

Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in a statement by Dr Henry Nkemadu, Director, Public Affairs in Abuja, yesterday, said the commission’s effort in this regard was in line with one of the key agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

He said: “We have since initiated the second phase of SIM deactivation based on the ministerial directive and as at today, we have completely deactivated the remaining 2.2 million lines on the networks.

“This is contrary to reports by a section of the media, suggesting that nothing has been done with respect to the issue of improperly registered SIM cards.

“Following the September 2019 ministerial directive, however, the…