NUPENG lauds Reps for initiating bill to criminalise casualisation of workers

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has commended the House of Representatives for initiating a bill to criminalise casualisation of workers in Nigeria.

NUPENG’S National President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, in a joint statement on Monday, described the initiative as a new dawn in the annals of industrial relations practice in the country.

According to NUPENG, the bill is timely, a good step in the right direction and should attract floodgates of commendations and support from all and sundry.

“NUPENG can profoundly say this is a new dawn in the annals of industrial relations practice in Nigeria, a season whereby workers’ confidence can be restored.

“It is a period where workers will no longer suffer indecent workplace treatment, job insecurity and other forms of precarious work conditions that often expose them to health risks, exploitation, depression, among others,” it said.

The union attributed…