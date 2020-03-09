Southern Kaduna decries attacks on communities

-alleges govt’s silent on their plight

Says El-Rufa’is apology to Igabi was bias

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), has decried the incessant attacks on its people, alleging that the state government was silent over their plight.

President of the union, Hon, Jonathan Asake said in a statement on Monday that their attention was drawn to the recent sympathy by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai to attacked communities in Igabi and Giwa LGAs that resulted in the death of no fewer than 51 persons.

He said during the visit, the governor, apart from vowing to deal with the bandits, also apologized to the communities over inability of government to protect them.

“We are extremely saddened by this dastardly invasion of yet another peaceful and defenceless communities which has added to incessant invasions and kidnappings that have plagued communities across our dear state in recent times. SOKAPU wishes to express regrets and hard felt sympathies to grieving…