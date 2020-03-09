Sudan PM, Hamdok, survives assassination attempt

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok according to State Media report escaped an assassination attempt in the nation’s capital, Khartoum.

Statement released from the Prime Minister’s office reads in part, “An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt,”

Members of Hamdok’s office confirmed to Al Jazeera that the prime minister had been moved to a safe location. in a safe place.

The blast targeted the prime minister’s convoy “just as he was heading to his office”, Al-Jazeera reports.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Footage posted online showed two white vehicles used by Sudan’s top officials parked on a street, damaged with their widows broken. Another vehicle was badly damaged in the blast.

The Sudanese Prime Minister, Hamdok was appointed in August 2019 after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove former ruler Omar…