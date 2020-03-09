Suspected cases of coronavirus in Edo tested negative, says govt

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

EDO State Government has said there was no case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, assuring that all suspected cases of the virus, whose samples were sent for analysis at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in the state, tested negative.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement in Benin yesterday, said the state government has ensured that measures for testing, tracking and diagnosis of the virus were in place in state.

He said “We are committed to keeping Edo people abreast with the government’s response mechanism to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world and in Nigeria. At the moment, we want to inform the general public that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Edo State.

“The state government has taken proactive measures to ensure that we protect our people and guard against the spread of the virus to the state. One of the measures in this regard is the partnership with…