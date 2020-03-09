Tammy Abraham wants to be among Chelsea’s highest earners

Tammy Abraham has reportedly turned down a contract extension offer from Chelsea because it does not reflect what he feels he should be earning.

The 22-year-old who spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with Aston Villa in the Championship wants parity with the club’s other stars before committing his future to the club, The Mirror reports

before returning to Stamford Bridge, where he has established himself as the club’s first-choice striker.

READ ALSO: Chelsea 4-0 Everton: Ancelotti swept aside on Stamford Bridge return

Abraham who has established himself as the club’s first-choice striker has also struggled with an ankle problem in recent weeks but has scored 15 times in 34 appearances during the 2019-20 season.

Abraham has seen a string of players pledge their allegiance to the Blues with Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour all signing up for the long-term.

However, Abraham has seen the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi cash in…