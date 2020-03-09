– Vanguard News MDAs can’t pay new 7.5 VAT, says FIRS boss

*…wants central server to monitor transactions, collect revenues

*Targets online businesses

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mohammed Nami, on Monday, said some ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, could not pay the new 7.5 Value Added Tax, VAT.

The reason, he said, was they awarded contracts on the old 5 percent VAT.

Nami made the revelation at a meeting with members of the Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

He also disclosed that many business premises in the country were resisting the efforts of the Service to install a central server to monitor their transactions.

He, however, said an executive bill was underway to encourage the deployment of appropriate technology to generate government revenues.

The chairman also accused some multinational companies in the country of evading taxes by hiding under the cloak of pioneer status to get tax exemption for a period of five years as against the lawful 3 years.

