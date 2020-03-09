Vitafoam attributes topline growth to innovation

By Peter Egwuatu

THE Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has attributed the company’s outstanding top line performance despite the inclement operating environment to leadership ingenuity, innovation and passion of its young managers.

Vitafoam posted an after tax profit of N1.57 billion in 2019 as against N486.120 million in the preceding year, an increase of 224 percent. The frontline manufacturing company also declared a cumulative dividend of N525, 354 million, an increase of 102 percent over N260.5 million in 2018.

Speaking at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, AGM, held in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman of Vitafoam Nigeria, Dr Bamidele Makanjuola, said: “Our outstanding performance is not just because we utilized the loans we took from the Bank of Industry and other banks to create value for shareholders but ingenuity of the company’s leadership. Vitafoam is blessed with level headed, innovative and passionate youths that form the core of our managers….