Young Bookworms’ support to Tarkwabay evictees

While numerous concerned Nigerians and organisations have come to the aid of the children and families forcefully evicted from their homes in Tarkwabay, Agbabo and Ebute Eko communities through donation of relief materials following the mass demolition of their communities by the Nigerian Navy in January, a nonprofit organization is rallying Nigerians to take the support for these evictees beyond mere donations.

The Young Bookworms which is at the forefront of supporting the education of children from low-income families was at Agala village on Saturday, February 1st, 2020, to donate relief materials to these displaced children and their families. After careful enumeration, they donated Garri, Rice, Pasta, Cooking Oil, Milk, Noodles and Sachet water to 219 families from the three demolished communities.

Speaking during the first outreach to support these displaced families on February 1, 2020, the Programs Manager for the Young Bookworm initiative, Ms. ‘Lola James, a Public…