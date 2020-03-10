Cross River: ASUP,SSANIP embark on indefinite strike

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Members of two labor unions in the College of Health Technology Calabar (COHTECH) on Tuesday embarked on an indefinite strike over the suspension of Salary structures.

The Unions, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP were protesting the suspension of the implementation of the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Salary Structure CONPCASS,and the Consolidated Tertiary Education Institutions Salary Structure, CONTEDISS since November 2019.

Speaking with Journalists on Tuesday, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Com Etim Okon said it was unfortunate that things had to take this turn because they, as Union had exhausted every, means possible before they decided to embark on an indefinite strike to press home their demand.

His words:” We discovered that the CONPCASS and CONTEDISS structure we only started enjoying in 2018 was all of…