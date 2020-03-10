FG disburses N15m micro loan to 1,500 women in Kebbi

The Federal Government on Monday empowered 1,500 women and youths in Kebbi with a N15 million micro credit to boost their businesses.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the disbursement was done through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE)

Disbursing the loan in Argungu, Dr Nasiru Muhammad-Ladan, the Director-General of NDE, said the programme was under its Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MESS).

Muhammad-Ladan said the empowerment programme was designed to help the women and youths start and improve their own businesses, thereby contributing to the country’s economic development and poverty reduction.

He disclosed that 1,500 beneficiaries would get N10,000 each as financial support to start a micro business of their choice.

“In…