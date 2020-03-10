House of Reps sets up committee on oil prices

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has set up an ad hoc committee to recommend measures to address the continuous fall in price of crude oil at the international market due to the negative effect of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

At plenary on Tuesday, the House resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to examine the situation.

The committee is expected to focus on the negative effect of COVID-19 on the prices of crude oil, and how it affects the benchmark of the 2020 budget as passed by the National Assembly.

The resolution was sequel to a motion of urgent national importance raised by the Chairman of House Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC Lagos).

While presenting the motion, Faleke noted that the disease was affecting not only Nigeria but other oil-producing countries as well.

According to him, if drastic measures are not put in place, it will have an effect on the Appropriation bill passed by the national assembly, adding that the federal government may find…