I want more women to take charge – Linda Ikeji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa’s most successful media entrepreneur and blogger, Linda Ikeji, has reaffirmed her commitment to women empowerment by getting set for the yearly women empowerment programme titled “Selfmade Woman Conference” on April 25, 2020, in Lagos, Nigeria in partnership with ECOBANK.

“I am very passionate about women and very inspired by successful women. I want more women to believe in themselves, fight for their dreams, be financially independent, believe that there’s nothing they can’t accomplish. The conference is to mentor and inspire women with dreams and aspirations.”

Speaking further, Linda said, “It seems the world is more skewed towards making a man more successful than women, or at least that’s the narrative most of our generation was given.

“So, those of us who have broken through the myth has the duty to take as many other women as possible with us. We need more women to succeed. We need more women to head conglomerates. We need more…