IWD: MAMA Centre demands social justice for women

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Women Day with theme #EachForEqual, the Mothers and Marginalised Advocacy, MAMA Centre, has said that women inclusion, especially in the socio-economic and political decision-making process has continued to wallow in major legislative and policy neglect in all spheres.

In her message to mark the day in Nigeria, Executive Director, MAMA Centre, Barrister Ola Onyegbula said: “We reiterate our position that gender equality is imperative for progress on socio-economic emancipation and development in societies across the world while calling for adequate policy attention to address the huge differences in the types of inequality faced by Nigerian women—from cultural representation, political inclusion, socio-economic capacity, education attainment to domestic burdens and child marriage.

“We are not unaware that women constitute more than half of the population in most states in Nigeria,…