IWD: Unity Bank CEO tasks women on excellence

The Managing Director of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, has called on Nigerian women to see initiatives that promote gender balance as further opportunities to excel in their chosen careers.

Somefun made the call in Lagos in a remark to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, IWD.

IWD is a day set aside globally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and also reflect on action to accelerate gender equality.

In a statement by the bank, Somefun stated that “Gender balance initiatives provide opportunities that must be explored by every woman.”

Going down memory lane when she started her career over 30 years ago, the Unity Bank boss welcomed the concerted efforts that have been put into achieving gender balance in recent times which has been very purposeful, noting that women in career jobs which were fewer in number before this time had to fight for space.

She said: “Certain roles are now assigned to women. But I think…