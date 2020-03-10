Lagos to experience 270 days of rainfall

..Lagos is ready, no cause for the alarm

..Urges residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to safe ground

..Embarks on clearing of 18 water channels, man-holes for de-flooding

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State shall experience a rainy season of 240-270 days, while the maximum annual rainfall is predicted to be 1,750mm this year, 2020

Recall, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, had earlier released 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) report to guide various sectors of the country, with an expected high volume of rainfall.

The…