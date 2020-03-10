Lagos to experience 270 days of rainfall

By
Headliners
-
0
0


..Lagos is ready, no cause for the alarm
..Urges residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to safe ground
..Embarks on clearing of 18 water channels, man-holes for de-flooding

2020 NiMET prediction: Lagos to experience 270 days of rainfall
From left: Engr Lekan Shodehinde, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Service, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser on Drainage & Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources and Mrs Aderonke Odeneye, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environment Service, during the press briefing on the Year 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Predictions and Prevention of Flooding in Lagos, at Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State shall experience a rainy season of 240-270 days, while the maximum annual rainfall is predicted to be 1,750mm this year, 2020

Recall, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, had earlier released 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) report to guide various sectors of the country, with an expected high volume of rainfall.

The…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR