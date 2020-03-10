Lawyer drags FG to court, seeks ban of flights from China

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A constitutional lawyer, Mr. Jideobi Johnmary, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to seek for a mandatory order to compel the Federal Government to immediately cease giving clearance for all flights coming into Nigeria from China, Iran, and Italy, pending the containment of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The legal practitioner who is also a human rights activist, also urged the court to stop FG, through her Diplomatic Missions abroad, from issuing Nigerian Visa of any category, to citizens of China, Iran, and Italy, pending when the World Health Organization, WHO, authoritatively confirms that the spiral spread of the dangerous Coronavirus Disease 2019, COVID-19, has effectively been tamed and totally contained.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, was cited as the sole defendant in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/330/2020.

Specifically, the plaintiff, in the Originating Motion he…