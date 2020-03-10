OIL PRICE CRASH: Stock market drops 31-month low

Investors lose N329bn

Triggers sell-off in bonds, Treasury Bills

By Babajide Komolafe and Peter Egwuatu

Nigeria’s stock market, yesterday, crashed 2.4 percent as the market key index, the All Share Index, ASI, hit a 31-month low to close at 25,647.21 as against opening figure of 25,177.28. Market analysts attributed the huge fall to the fears over the coronavirus induced oil price crash in the international market.

Also, the fixed income market yesterday suffered massive sell-off in bonds and secondary market treasury bills due largely to the same development in the international oil market. Nigeria’s economy is hugely dependent on oil sector revenue.

Consequently investors lost N329.4 billion as market capitalisation declined to N13.4 trillion while the Year-to-Date,YtD, loss worsened to -4.5 percent.

Analysis of the market showed that trading activities opened the week negative amid fears of a persistent decline in global oil…