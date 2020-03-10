Over N3.7bn recovered from NDDC contractors, directors ― Buhari

Inaugurates Commission’s Advisory c’ttee

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday said that about N3.7 billion cash and various assets worth billions of Naira have been recovered from contractors and former directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC by law enforcement agencies.

President Buhari disclosed this while inaugurating the NDDC Advisory Committee, comprising the nine Governors of the Niger Delta Region and the Ministers of Niger Delta Affairs and Environment, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that in the past, the NDDC was unable to deliver its mandate to the people of the oil-producing Niger Delta region.

Buhari said: “To date, the EFCC and other agencies of Government have recovered over N3.7 billion in cash as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from some contractors and former Directors of the Commission.

“Furthermore, I am told that government agencies have placed liens on over N6…