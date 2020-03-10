PDP youths move against Alaibe

Wants him expelled from party

Let the court to its job- Alaibe

By Dirisu Yakubu

Youth members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, besieged Wadata Plaza, Abuja, national secretariat of the party, seeking among others, the expulsion of Timi Alaibe from the party.

The youths under the auspices of PDP National Youth Rebirth Forum, in their numbers, displayed placards in solidarity with Governor Duoye Diri and called on the leadership of the party to save Bayelsa from Alaibe, describing him as an agent of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Alaibe, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is currently in court seeking the disqualification of Duoye on grounds that the primary election that produced him breached the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, national president of the forum, Bonire Solomon said the case instituted by Alaibe could…