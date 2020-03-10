Piracy: OMSL rescues Chinese cargo ship

A combined team of the Nigerian Navy and Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL) has rescued a Chinese cargo ship attacked in Gulf of Guinea, thus saving Nigeria from another dent on its maritime security outlook.

According to reports obtained from FleetMon Explorer, an international news agency, a general cargo ship ‘Huanghai Glory,’ which left the Lekki Port, east of Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday March 5, 2020 was reported to have been attacked and boarded by pirates at 1820 UMT some 85 nautical miles (NM) south of Lagos.

According to the report, the ship and its 23 crew members (all Chinese) were said to have been under the siege of the Pirates for about 24 hours after the matter was reported to the Nigerian authorities.

Independent investigation by our reporters revealed that Nigeria’s maritime agencies could not render any rescue efforts until a patrol boat (NNS Sparrow) owned and operated by the joint team of Nigeria Navy and OMSL under the Safe Anchorage Area (SAA)…