Regular FG, private sector interface critical to economic dev — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says that regular interface between the Federal Government and private sector is critical to the development of the economy, especially in creating employment.

Osinbajo made this submission on Tuesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA) led by its President, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar.

According to the vice president, the continuous engagement between the public and private sectors is important.

“I have continued to emphasize that the private sector is the engine of the economy and will continue to see in what ways we can support the private sector.

“So, we need to be able to get private sector interest along with the government to bring power to Kano, for instance.

“If we can bring a substantial amount of investment in power to Kano, we can really make a difference. So, I am looking forward to working with you on…