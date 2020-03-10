Residents flee Imo community after youths kill palm wine tapper

By Praise Njoku

Residents of Umuduru village in Umunumo, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, have reportedly fled their homes for fear of being arrested, following the murder of a palm wine tapper by irate youths.

Though no reason has been given for his killing, the youths in their numbers were said to have stormed the residence of the palm wine taper, identified as Mr. Emmanuel Njoku, at night.

They dragged him out from his sleep and beat to death.

Vanguard learned that late Emmanuel Njoku had allegedly in 2013 shot and killed his younger brother, Mr. Chigozie Njoku, over a quarrel.

The matter had landed in him detention for a long time at Okigwe Prison before his acquittal at Isiala Mbano High Court.

However, at press time, there was no nexus between his killing by the youths and his alleged killing of his brother.

Widow narrates incident

Narrating the gory incident, his widow, Mercy, a nursing…