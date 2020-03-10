Scaling micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses in Nigeria

By Toyin Adeniji

THE 2017 National Survey of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, MSMEs, report put the number of MSMEs in Nigeria at 41.5 million. The MSME sector employs over 59 million skilled and unskilled labour while contributing over 54 percent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP. MSMEs play a pivotal role in the diversification of the economy, inclusive growth, and making a dent in the high rate of unemployment. Yet, numerous MSMEs have been unable to remain afloat, and have shut down as a result. The situation is often so dire that oftentimes, the life cycles of these micro and small enterprises end up being far shorter than their potential. Given this information, it only stands to reason that if MSMEs are already contributing significantly to GDP even without adequate access to finance, then there must be a high potential for growth if this problem is surmounted.

We’ve seen the impact of this access with the recipients of our Tradermoni beneficiaries. Take…