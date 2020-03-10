Senate sets up C’ttee to revisit $57 oil benchmark

… Committee to Assess Impact of Coronavirus on 2020 Budget

…Gives Committee one Week to submit Report

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Tuesday set up a joint Commitee to assess the impact of the ravaging coronavirus on the economy, especially the 2020.budget.

The Joint Committee is made up of Senate four Standing Committees.

The Joint Committee is saddled with the responsibility of revisiting the crude oil benchmark price of $53 per barrel used to prepare the 2020 budget. The Committee will engage the Executive and outside the government especially those in the finance sector as well as those controlling the economy, with a view to preparing for any eventuality.

Announcing the Composition of the Committee, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan gave the Committee next week Tuesday to submit at Plenary the first report.

The Committee which will particularly engage the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as other very relevant Ministries,…