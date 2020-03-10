UPDATED: Counsel to dethroned Emir Sanusi II vows to take legal action





KANO – Counsel to dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi II led by Abubakar Balarabe Mahmud SAN has vowed to take legal action against the dethronement of the Emir.

Mahmud described the dethronement as illegal and unconstitutional based on the Kano State Emirate council law which was recently enacted by the government of the state.

He said the law does not give the State Executive Council or the Governor of the state the powers to unilaterally remove the Emir.

Mahmud disclosed this while addressing newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

The legal team representing the dethroned Emir declared that it will challenge the illegal detention and banishment of the Emir in court in event of his not being released by Wednesday morning. The statement reads in full as follows: Gentlemen of the Press, a very good afternoon. I thank you for coming to our offices this afternoon for the purpose of this press briefing on behalf of our client Muhammadu Sanusi II who was yesterday morning, the 9th day of March…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper