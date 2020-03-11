Count me out of Kano Emirate saga – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, has said.

The presidential aide, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, described all such insinuations as untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

He said: ”The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence.

”On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates.”

According to Shehu, as outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments.

He, therefore, stated that it was unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian…