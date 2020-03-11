Court okays registration of two new pensioners’ bodies

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Industrial Court, NIC, Abuja has affirmed the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s recent approval for registration of Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria, FEPPPAN, and Contributory Pensioners Union of Nigeria, CPUN, as pensioners’s bodies responsible for the welfare of federal parastatals and private pensioners as well as Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, pensioners, respectively.

In a statement, President-General of FEPPPAN, Chief Temple Ubani, and the General Secretary, Franklin Erinle, informed that the court on March 3, 2020, in a ruling delivered by Justice O.O. Oyewumi, dismissed a suit filed by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, that sought for the nullification of FEPPPAN and CPUN existence and to declare the powers of the Minister of Labour and Employment and the Registrar of Trade Unions in regrouping NUP into three unions illegal.

