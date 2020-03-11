Court remands carpenter for allegedly stabbing neighbour to death

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 27-year-old carpenter, Idowu Tajudeen, who allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death with a kitchen knife during an argument, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghre, who gave the order, did not take the plea of Tajudeen, who is charged with murder.

She ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Magistrate Oghre adjourned the case until July 28.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that Tajudeen committed the offence at 7.20 p.m on March 2, at Temu village in Epe area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye alleged that Tajudeen stabbed the deceased, Mr Garba Dauda, during an argument.

He said that the deceased died on the way to the hospital and was confirmed dead by a doctor at the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 222 and is punishable under Section 223 of the…