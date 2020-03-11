FG summons ASUU, other stakeholders to meeting tomorrow

…Begs lecturers to reconsider decision on strike

…Reps to intervene; UNILORIN ASUU joins national strike 20 yrs after

…Partial compliance in varsities in Ondo, total compliance in UNN

By Dayo Johnson, Victor Young, Demola Akinyemi, Tordue Salem & Ikechukwu Odu

THE Federal Government yesterday summoned leaders of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other stakeholders to a crucial meeting tomorrow to find a common ground.

Also to attend the meeting the government called through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige are officials of the Ministries of Education and Finance, as well as that of the National Universities Commission, NUC.

This came as the House of Representatives yesterday resolved to intervene to stop the ongoing strike by ASUU over Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, among others.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media, to the Minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, said the government appealed to ASUU to reconsider…