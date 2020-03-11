Fitch Ratings signals downgrade of Nigeria’s sovereign rating

By Babajide Komolafe

Fitch Ratings, Tuesday, said it may downgrade Nigeria’s sovereign rating to ‘Negative’ from ‘B+’ if ongoing efforts to defend the naira eats heavily into the nation’s external reserves in the face of a sustained decline in crude oil price.

The nation’s external reserves fell by 19.7 percent to $36.2 billion on Monday from $45.1billion on June 30th, 2019, driven mostly by increased dollar sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its bid to defend the naira.

This development prompted global rating agency, Standard and Poors, last month, to effect a downward revision in its outlook on Nigeria to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’, while it affirmed the country’s long and short-term sovereign credit ratings at ‘B/B’.

Earlier in December, 2019, Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘Negative’ from ‘Stable”, but affirmed the country’s sovereign…