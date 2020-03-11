KDSG names Muhammadu Sanusi II as Chancellor of KASU

The Kaduna State Government has named His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU). He succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House announced the new appointment.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education.

“The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“This appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a…