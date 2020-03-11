Newborn baby found trapped on barbed wire in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – A newborn baby girl was yesterday found hanging on a barbed wire of a fence of a students’ hostel in a tertiary institution in Anambra State.

In what looked like a miracle, the baby was still alive at the time it was found and a medical doctor in charge of a private hospital where it was taken to said the baby was responding to treatment.

It was gathered that the mother of the baby tried to throw it over the fence from the first floor of the building, but it hanged on the wire. The identity of the mother was yet to be ascertained at press time, although a source said the lady delivered the baby in her boyfriend’s room at the hostel.

A medical officer at the hospital, Dr. Chinonso Nwosu, who confirmed the development said the baby sustained wound on the leg as it was trapped by the barbed wire, adding that it was receiving treatment to ensure it did not suffer…