Okowa restates Delta’s commitment to sports development

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday in Asaba restated his administration’s commitment to the development of sports activities in the state.

He spoke during the finals of the Delta Schools Sports Festival held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to provide sports facilities and equipment towards ensuring that Delta remain top in sports.

He called on private investors to partner with the state government to develop sports in the state.

“This is the second edition of the Delta School Sports festival and we will continue to hold this event because it provides an opportunity to showcase the talents of our youths.

“Our people are very passionate about sports. So, we will continue to improve on the facilities to enhance better performance.

“Let me also use this medium to call on individuals and private organisations to contribute to the development of sports in our state.”

Okowa, who received the Torch of…