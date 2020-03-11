On N2.9bn car loan approval for Bayelsa governor (3)

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“The decision to grant the N2.9 billion loan to the Bayelsa governor is irrational to start with, and the House of Assembly shouldn’t have approved the loan.

“That amount of money can be used to settle outstanding salaries. This shows that the governor doesn’t have the interest of his people at heart. All they think about is themselves.” -Sele Isaac Bature, Corps Member

“What a waste! Instead of investing N2.9 billion on building schools, health centres, empowering the masses and other social amenities, they are enriching themselves.

“Are the cars going to provide all these things to the masses? No. The approval needs to be reviewed because this is an act of greed and corruption.” -Dodo Petlong, Corps Member

“It’s disturbing to hear that the governor sought and got approval for purchase of cars worth N2.9 billion in less than a month after his instalment as governor.

“Didn’t past…