Remove Babalakin, UNILAG ASUU tells Buhari

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday, the Chairman of ASUU, UNILAG chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, said Babalakin was not running the Council in accordance with the rules and regulations required of him.

“We have done an objective assessment of Babalakin’s activities in the Council and as a union, we are of the opinion that he is not working for the interest of the university. As the. Chairman of the Governing Council, he ought to work for the promotion of the interest of the university, but he is not doing so.

“We are also not comfortable with this style. We are in a democracy and things should be done in democratic manners, but he appears to enjoy doing things in an autocratic way. We have declared him…